Dorothy McCue Carr Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothy E. McCue Carr are invited to attend her Graveside Celebration 10:30 AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the mortuary. Those who she leaves to cherish her precious memories are her children, Myriet Hon Lewis, Yolanda Carr, Frank Carr, Jr., Jervey Lester Carr, Cozard Carr (Cynthia), Wendy Carr, Dana C. Greene, and Dena Brown (Leroy); 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
