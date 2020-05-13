Dorothy McGuckin Charleston - Dorothy S. McGuckin, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on May 13, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Old St. Andrews Episcopal Church at a future date, to be announced. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Dorothy was born January 30, 1933 in Cades, SC, to the late Laurice and Nell Smith. She graduated from Lake City High School and went on to graduate from The Roper School of Nursing. Dorothy was employed by Roper Hospital, where she worked for almost 20 years in the operating room, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church where she served many years on the Flower Guild and was active in the annual Tea Room. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Benjamin F. McGuckin, Jr. She is predeceased in death by her oldest daughter, Lisa McGuckin White and is survived by her two daughters, Laura McGuckin Steinhauer, Lynn McGuckin Gates and her son, Ben McGuckin III (Susan); her grandchildren: Caroline (John), Chad (Krissy), Whitney (Brian), Jacqueline, Benjamin and Whitman and great-grandchildren: John, Hudson, Jaylyn, Heidi, Seth and Oakley. She is also survived by her sister, Ernestine Gravely (Randy) and her brother, Marion Smith (Claudia). A special thank you to Nicole, Anna, Sandy, Cassandra and all the assistance from Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Episcopal Church in her memory. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843)766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.