Dorothy Myers Eddings MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Dorothy Myers Eddings are invited to attend her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Friendship AME Church, 204 Royall Avenue, Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 29464. Interment Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens Mrs. Eddings entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born Dorothy Elizabeth Myers on December 22, 1920 to the late Reverend John Myers and the late Mrs. Leola Gilliard Myers. She was a retired school teacher and the widow of the late Reverend Benjamin Eddings. Mrs. Eddings was a graduate of Laing High School; she received a teacher's certificate from Avery Normal Institute; and she later earned a bachelor's degree in education from South Carolina State College. She taught for 35 years in Charleston County schools, including Laing Elementary, Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary and Moultrie Middle School, from which she retired in 1977. She also was a lifelong member of Friendship AME Church. She served for more than five decades as a pianist and organist at the church and was a member of Stewardess Board No. 2. Mrs. Eddings is survived by her children, Jerelyn Eddings of Washington, DC, and Donna E. Conyers (Walter) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three sisters, Eva M. Smith (Eric), Luenetta M. Seabrook and Felma M. Pinckney, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two grandchildren, Kimberly C Simmons (Trevor), and Andrew Conyers (Noelle); four great-grandchildren, Charles Benjamin Simmons, Dominique Isaiah Simmons, Kahlan Marie Simmons and Melody Elizabeth Conyers; and nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. A wake will be held at 7:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Friendship AME Church. The family requests that donations be made to the church in lieu of flowers. Condolences may sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home, 440 Venning Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Tel: 843-884-4252. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020