Dorothy Nelson Temple
Dorothy Nelson Temple SUMMERVILLE - With regret we inform you that Mrs. Dorothy Nelson Temple of Summerville, SC; beloved wife of the late Mr. Henry R. Temple; beloved aunt of Mr. Victor Takeall (Evelyn) of Summerville, SC, Mr. Anthony Takeall (Jewel) of Islin, NJ and Mrs. Judith Dover (Michael) of New York, NY; entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Professional services are entrusted to Aiken-Capers Funeral Home (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
