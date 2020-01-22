|
Dorothy P. Mack CHARLESTON - Mrs. Dorothy P. Mack, 90, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on January 21, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Mr. David J. Mack, Jr., mother of Rep. David J. Mack, III (Sheryl), sister-in-law of Mrs. Nathalie M. Murray, grandmother of Messrs. David James Mack IV, Daniel P. Mack, Brandon W. Shaw and great-grandmother of Ms. Najah Y. Mack. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Funeral notice later.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020