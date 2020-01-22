Home

Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
(843) 722-3348
Dorothy P. Mack

Dorothy P. Mack Obituary
Dorothy P. Mack CHARLESTON - Mrs. Dorothy P. Mack, 90, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on January 21, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Mr. David J. Mack, Jr., mother of Rep. David J. Mack, III (Sheryl), sister-in-law of Mrs. Nathalie M. Murray, grandmother of Messrs. David James Mack IV, Daniel P. Mack, Brandon W. Shaw and great-grandmother of Ms. Najah Y. Mack. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Funeral notice later. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020
