Dorothy Phelps (Dot) West
Dorothy (Dot) Phelps West MT. PLEASANT - On Friday, October 2, 2020, Dorothy (Dot) Phelps West was called home to be with Jesus. She is survived by one son, James Ronald (Ron) & wife Linda Beckmann West, two grandsons, Bryan West of Myrtle Beach, SC & Ryan West of St. George, SC, and one great-granddaughter, Christina West of Hanahan, SC. Also surviving are two sisters, Evelyn Little of Wilmington, NC, & Margaret McLeod of Jacksonville, FL, as well as nieces, nephews & cousins. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ms. Dot will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 10, at First Baptist Church, 681 McCants Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC, where memorials may be made to the Music Ministry. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
