Dorothy "Dottie" Phillips Goodale Charleston - Dorothy "Dottie" Phillips Goodale, 80, of Charleston, SC, widow of Robert L. Goodale, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 13, 2020. Dottie was born on April 5, 1940, in Charlotte, NC, a daughter of the late John Wilbur Phillips and the late Elvenia Salvo Phillips. She had a heart for serving others and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. She is survived by her sons, Phillip Goodale (Michele) of Johns Island, SC, and Scotty Goodale (Stephanie) of Greenville, SC; sister, Keturah Watson of Latta, SC; sister-in-law, Shirley Kilgore of Atlanta, GA; thirteen grandchildren, Christine Ramirez and Robert Goodale III of Adams Run, SC, James Goodale of Ladson, SC, Michael Goodale of Goose Creek, SC, Amanda Goodale and Joshua Goodale of North Charleston, SC, Sean Goodale of Newport News, VA, Nicole Goodale of Westerly, RI, Lindsey Will of Montrose, MN, P.J. Goodale of Hollywood, SC, Triton B. Goodale of Johns Island, SC, Gibson Goodale and Oliver Goodale of Greenville, SC, and numerous great-grands who she loved with all her heart. Besides her husband, Dottie was predeceased by her sons, Robert Louis Goodale, Jr., Shawn Michael Goodale and Jeffery Scott Goodale, Sr.. The family is forever grateful for the tender care given by the staff and nurses of Brookdale Charleston and Intrepid Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charleston Fisher House, 150 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC, 29401, 843-805-8200. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.