Dorothy Phillips "Dottie" Goodale
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dottie" Phillips Goodale Charleston - Dorothy "Dottie" Phillips Goodale, 80, of Charleston, SC, widow of Robert L. Goodale, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 13, 2020. Dottie was born on April 5, 1940, in Charlotte, NC, a daughter of the late John Wilbur Phillips and the late Elvenia Salvo Phillips. She had a heart for serving others and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. She is survived by her sons, Phillip Goodale (Michele) of Johns Island, SC, and Scotty Goodale (Stephanie) of Greenville, SC; sister, Keturah Watson of Latta, SC; sister-in-law, Shirley Kilgore of Atlanta, GA; thirteen grandchildren, Christine Ramirez and Robert Goodale III of Adams Run, SC, James Goodale of Ladson, SC, Michael Goodale of Goose Creek, SC, Amanda Goodale and Joshua Goodale of North Charleston, SC, Sean Goodale of Newport News, VA, Nicole Goodale of Westerly, RI, Lindsey Will of Montrose, MN, P.J. Goodale of Hollywood, SC, Triton B. Goodale of Johns Island, SC, Gibson Goodale and Oliver Goodale of Greenville, SC, and numerous great-grands who she loved with all her heart. Besides her husband, Dottie was predeceased by her sons, Robert Louis Goodale, Jr., Shawn Michael Goodale and Jeffery Scott Goodale, Sr.. The family is forever grateful for the tender care given by the staff and nurses of Brookdale Charleston and Intrepid Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charleston Fisher House, 150 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC, 29401, 843-805-8200. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gloria Mayers
Friend
June 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cathy Lewis
June 14, 2020
Cathy Lewis
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved