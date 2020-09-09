Dorothy Powell Reed Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothy Reed are invited to attend her Graveside Service 10:00 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the mortuary. Mrs. Reed leaves to cherish memories, her children, Marionette German (Oliver), Gwendolyn P. Whaley, and Ronald Powell (Denise); 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Alston, Ruth Graham (Roger, Sr.), and Maxine Gourdine; son-in-law, Anthony Whaley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
