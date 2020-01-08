|
|
Dorothy S. Brown McClellanville, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 5, 2020 Mrs. Dorothy S. Brown Residence: 969 Toby Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothy S. Brown are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 12:00 NOON at Bethel AME Church, 464 Society Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. Interment: Church cemetery. Mrs. Brown is survived by her children: Martha Carter, Delores Carter, Joyce Brown, Cherlyn Brown, and Clarence Brown (Renee); sister-in-law, Phoebe Johnson; special nieces: Ruth Bowman and Virginia Hines; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Brown will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mrs. Brown was 95 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc.,4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020