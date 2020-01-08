Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
464 Society Rd
McClellanville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy S. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy S. Brown Obituary
Dorothy S. Brown McClellanville, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 5, 2020 Mrs. Dorothy S. Brown Residence: 969 Toby Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothy S. Brown are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 12:00 NOON at Bethel AME Church, 464 Society Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. Interment: Church cemetery. Mrs. Brown is survived by her children: Martha Carter, Delores Carter, Joyce Brown, Cherlyn Brown, and Clarence Brown (Renee); sister-in-law, Phoebe Johnson; special nieces: Ruth Bowman and Virginia Hines; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Brown will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mrs. Brown was 95 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc.,4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now