Dorothy Salters

Dorothy Salters Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothy Bell Salters and those of her children, John L. (Carolyn) Salters, Jr., Jessie E. (Sabrina) Salters, Mickey (Delisa) Salters, Franklin Salters, Daphyne (Robert) Maddison, Veronica (Dwayne) Daniels and Sabrenda Salters, Charlotte Salters, Josephine Mohtassem, Elliott Salters and Katherine Salters; and those of her sister, Elizabeth Bailey are invited to attend her celebration of life service on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00AM at the mortuary. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. Mrs. Salters will repose this evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 18, 2019
