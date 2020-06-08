Dorothy Simmons-Segar CHARLESTON - Mrs. Dorothy Simmons-Segar, 76, widow of Mr. Harold Segar died on June 3, 2020 at her residence. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Downtown Charleston from 3:00 to 6:00p.m. The family will have a private Graveside Service. Condolences may be sent to Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC, 29401, Phone: 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.