Dorothy Smalls MonCks Corner - Mrs. Dorothy Smalls, daughter of the late Martha and Charles Jones, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 28, 2019. Her relatives and friends, those of her husband, Mr. Jacob Smalls, her children; Tierra Jones and Ivana Bligen, siblings; Clarence and Nathaniel Jones, extended family; Juanita Singleton (Jerome) and Edith Jones (Ray) are invited to attend her funeral services on Wed, Dec 4, 2019, 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. She will be laid to rest in Monrovia Cemetery, Chas, SC Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 3, 2019