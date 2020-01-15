|
Dorothy Sweatman Carter Summerville - Dorothy Jeanette Sweatman Carter, 91, of Summerville, SC, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at 11 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Summerville Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 10 o'clock until the time of service in the Parlor. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in her name may be made to Northwood Baptist Church, 2200 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406. Dorothy was born August 1, 1928 in Summerville, SC, the daughter of the late Ruben Edward Sweatman and Ida Elizabeth Grooms Sweatman. She worked in the assembly line for Paragon Electric. She loved cooking, listening to good music, and the Smoky Mountains, but most of all, she loved her family, friends, Ladies' Life Connection Group, and Northwood Baptist Church. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, L. Wayne Carter (Luci) of Summerville, SC and Greg Carter of Goose Creek, SC; two daughters, Robin Donnelly (Chris) of Summerville, SC and Wanda Farinelli (Jim) of Waxhaw, NC; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Lewis Carter. The family would like to extend their thanks to Patriot Hospice and their staff, and also to the precious staff at Cypress Place. You were truly a gift from God. Only He could have provided this wonderful, loving environment for our precious Mother. We love you. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020