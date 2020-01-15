Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Sweatman Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Sweatman Carter Obituary
Dorothy Sweatman Carter Summerville - Dorothy Jeanette Sweatman Carter, 91, of Summerville, SC, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at 11 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Summerville Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 10 o'clock until the time of service in the Parlor. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in her name may be made to Northwood Baptist Church, 2200 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406. Dorothy was born August 1, 1928 in Summerville, SC, the daughter of the late Ruben Edward Sweatman and Ida Elizabeth Grooms Sweatman. She worked in the assembly line for Paragon Electric. She loved cooking, listening to good music, and the Smoky Mountains, but most of all, she loved her family, friends, Ladies' Life Connection Group, and Northwood Baptist Church. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, L. Wayne Carter (Luci) of Summerville, SC and Greg Carter of Goose Creek, SC; two daughters, Robin Donnelly (Chris) of Summerville, SC and Wanda Farinelli (Jim) of Waxhaw, NC; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Lewis Carter. The family would like to extend their thanks to Patriot Hospice and their staff, and also to the precious staff at Cypress Place. You were truly a gift from God. Only He could have provided this wonderful, loving environment for our precious Mother. We love you. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now