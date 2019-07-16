Dorothy Tedder (Polin) Causey GOOSE CREEK - Dorothy Tedder (Polin) Causey went to her heavenly home on Saturday July 13, 2019. Dorothy was the widow of Leneau Causey. She was predeceased by her parents and one sister. She is survived by her children, Gay Maroney (Bob), Joy Howard; grandchildren, Danielle, Renee and Ashlyn; great-grands, Allison, Justin, Paige, and Chase. She leaves two sisters, Evelyn Boyd and Margie (Margo) Carley. Evelyn was her caregiver and housemate for many years. Dorothy was surrounded by her family in her final days and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was an inspiration in our lives. Home going service will be on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at St. James United Methodist Church in Goose Creek 1:00PM. Family and friends are welcome. She will be laid in her final resting place at Carolina Memorial Cemetery following the service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 17, 2019