Dorothy Whack GOOSE CREEK - Relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothy Whack, 80, of Goose Creek, SC, are invited to attend her Homegoing Celebration on Friday, December 20, 2019, 11:00AM at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 713 Old State Road, Goose Creek, SC. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the church from 4:00-7:00PM. Entombment in Carolina Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone #843-824-9990. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her loving and devoted husband Deacon Melvin Whack; a son Eric Whack (Maria) of Summerville, SC; a daughter Vernencia Samuels of Virginia Beach; brothers Willie Summers of New York and Joseph Summers of Hanahan, SC; sisters Mae Ella Walker of Philadelphia and Delores Summers of Bowman, SC; two grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.riversfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
