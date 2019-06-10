Dorothy Winninham Moore Lebanon, SC - Dorothy Winningham Moore, 83, of Lebanon, wife of the late James Edward Moore, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rudd Branch Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Rudd Branch Cemetery, 1222 White House Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Dorothy was born on June 18, 1935 in Dorchester County, SC, daughter of the late Henry and Pauline Winningham. She was a graduate of Summerville High School class of 1953. She retired after 37 years from AT&T. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and gardening. She always loved making clothes for all the grandchildren when they were younger. Survivors include: one son: James Edwin Moore, Jr. of Lebanon; two grand-daughters: Samantha Reese (Justin) of Lebanon and Abigail Rice (Aaron) of Lebanon; great-grandson: Toren Reese; six brothers: Robert Winningham of Jedburg, Eric Winningham (Claudia) of Jedburg, Walter Winningham of Jedburg, Marion Winninham (Maxine) of Lebanon, Roy Winningham (Marlene) of Jedburg, and Ernest Winningham of Lebanon. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by three brothers: Henry Winningham, Archi Winningham and Hampy Winningham. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary