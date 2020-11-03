1/1
Douglas Alton Dunmeyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Alton Dunmeyer Charleston - Douglas A. Dunmeyer, 62, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his residence in Charleston, South Carolina. Douglas is the son of the late Lewis and Edna M. Dunmeyer. He is survived by his children, Octavia Morris (Gary) of Columbia, SC, Douglas M. Thompson, Nastacha Thompson, both of Goose Creek, SC, and Avion Wiggins of Charleston, SC, grandchildren, Tayler Morris, and Gary Morris of Columbia, SC, a brother, Lewis S. Dunmeyer (Sandra) of Melbane, NC, three sisters, Bonita J. Dunmeyer, Grace R. Dunmeyer, DeAnna L. Wilson (Darren) of all Charleston, SC, an uncle, Robert Dunmeyer (Gloria), three aunts-in-law, Dorothy Dunmeyer, Constance Mitchell, and Gladys Mitchell, one special nephew, Terrell Dunmeyer, one special cousin, Wayne Mitchell, and a host of other family members and friends. Private Celebration of Life Services will take place on Thursday, November 05, 2020 12 PM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. A walk-thru will be held at the mortuary on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 5PM-7PM. Interment with military honors will follow in the Live Oak Memorial Gardens 3093 Ashley River Road Charleston, South Carolina. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we do require the use of masks for Walk-Thru's and Services. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina, 29405. Telephone: (843) 554-2117; Fax:(843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Low Country Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved