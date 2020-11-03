Douglas Alton Dunmeyer Charleston - Douglas A. Dunmeyer, 62, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his residence in Charleston, South Carolina. Douglas is the son of the late Lewis and Edna M. Dunmeyer. He is survived by his children, Octavia Morris (Gary) of Columbia, SC, Douglas M. Thompson, Nastacha Thompson, both of Goose Creek, SC, and Avion Wiggins of Charleston, SC, grandchildren, Tayler Morris, and Gary Morris of Columbia, SC, a brother, Lewis S. Dunmeyer (Sandra) of Melbane, NC, three sisters, Bonita J. Dunmeyer, Grace R. Dunmeyer, DeAnna L. Wilson (Darren) of all Charleston, SC, an uncle, Robert Dunmeyer (Gloria), three aunts-in-law, Dorothy Dunmeyer, Constance Mitchell, and Gladys Mitchell, one special nephew, Terrell Dunmeyer, one special cousin, Wayne Mitchell, and a host of other family members and friends. Private Celebration of Life Services will take place on Thursday, November 05, 2020 12 PM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. A walk-thru will be held at the mortuary on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 5PM-7PM. Interment with military honors will follow in the Live Oak Memorial Gardens 3093 Ashley River Road Charleston, South Carolina. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we do require the use of masks for Walk-Thru's and Services. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina, 29405. Telephone: (843) 554-2117; Fax:(843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston