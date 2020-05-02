Dear Joanne,
I am so sorry to hear about DJ. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family during this time. Prayerfully, Carla
Douglas Bruce Johnson HANOVER, NH - Douglas (DJ) Bruce Johnson died April 26, 2020, at home after a brief but fierce battle with bile duct cancer. He was born at Bethesda Naval Hospital on December 28th, 1951, the first child of Albert Bruce Johnson and Mary Lou Mahoney Johnson. The family shipped out to the American Navy installation in Portugal for 5 years before returning to the US. When he was 10 years old, his family moved to Pensacola, Florida. Douglas graduated from Sacred Heart High School where he played basketball and matriculated at the College of Charleston in 1969. While in Charleston, he made many of his lifelong friends. They were a tight knit group that probably did not study enough but forged enduring relationships. DJ stayed in Charleston after graduation, working as a newspaper photographer at the Post and Courier. One day while covering the police beat, he found himself between an armed assailant and the police...and realized that getting the right photo had its limitations! DJ established his own photography business in Charleston in the late 70's. He focused on studio portraiture, architectural photos and won many awards for his work. He was the go to person for capturing images of visiting leaders and celebrities including but not limited to presidential candidate George Wallace and UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. He met and married his future wife in 1996. Her career took them to northern New Jersey; Washington, DC; Boston; and finally Hanover, NH. He became much more skilled at moving than he would like but always had a positive attitude and an incredible ability (probably because of his photographer's eye) to find just the right house. They returned to Charleston at least twice a year to catch up with friends and spend Thanksgiving with family on the barrier islands of South Carolina. DJ loved to golf, build furniture and irritate people on political blogs. He enjoyed spending time with his college friends and giving his wife's single friends dating advice! He was a kind and generous person who will be greatly missed by his wife, Joanne Conroy; three cats, Pancake, Winston and Charlie; many friends in Charleston; his sister, Patricia Johnson, of Milton, Florida; and his niece, Julia Culhane, of Bend, Oregon. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.