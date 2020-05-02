Douglas Bruce Johnson
1951 - 2020
Douglas Bruce Johnson HANOVER, NH - Douglas (DJ) Bruce Johnson died April 26, 2020, at home after a brief but fierce battle with bile duct cancer. He was born at Bethesda Naval Hospital on December 28th, 1951, the first child of Albert Bruce Johnson and Mary Lou Mahoney Johnson. The family shipped out to the American Navy installation in Portugal for 5 years before returning to the US. When he was 10 years old, his family moved to Pensacola, Florida. Douglas graduated from Sacred Heart High School where he played basketball and matriculated at the College of Charleston in 1969. While in Charleston, he made many of his lifelong friends. They were a tight knit group that probably did not study enough but forged enduring relationships. DJ stayed in Charleston after graduation, working as a newspaper photographer at the Post and Courier. One day while covering the police beat, he found himself between an armed assailant and the police...and realized that getting the right photo had its limitations! DJ established his own photography business in Charleston in the late 70's. He focused on studio portraiture, architectural photos and won many awards for his work. He was the go to person for capturing images of visiting leaders and celebrities including but not limited to presidential candidate George Wallace and UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. He met and married his future wife in 1996. Her career took them to northern New Jersey; Washington, DC; Boston; and finally Hanover, NH. He became much more skilled at moving than he would like but always had a positive attitude and an incredible ability (probably because of his photographer's eye) to find just the right house. They returned to Charleston at least twice a year to catch up with friends and spend Thanksgiving with family on the barrier islands of South Carolina. DJ loved to golf, build furniture and irritate people on political blogs. He enjoyed spending time with his college friends and giving his wife's single friends dating advice! He was a kind and generous person who will be greatly missed by his wife, Joanne Conroy; three cats, Pancake, Winston and Charlie; many friends in Charleston; his sister, Patricia Johnson, of Milton, Florida; and his niece, Julia Culhane, of Bend, Oregon. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory - Lebanon
56 School Street
Lebanon, NH 03766
(603) 448-1568
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 entries
Dear Joanne,
I am so sorry to hear about DJ. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family during this time. Prayerfully, Carla
Carla Lamb
Friend
Bill and I enjoyed DJ's company very much. We are very sorry, Joanne, for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.
Elisa and Bill Spence
Friend
What a noble battle you and DJ fought. Your strength, loving care, and resilience are a model for us all. Please know that despite social isolation we offer you love and support.
Christine Malcolm
Friend
My deepest sympathies for your loss, Joanne. My thoughts/prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Anne McCune
Acquaintance
Joanne, I was so sorry to hear of DJs passing. Although I never got to know him well, was brilliant artist and such a great guy. Know that he touched many people and he will be remembered fondly. God bless you. Know that you many friends to lean on in the days ahead.
Joseph DiPaolo
Coworker
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Robin LeGacy
Coworker
My deepest sympathy for this great loss and so quickly. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Catherine Holub-Smith
Dear Dr. Conroy,
Heartfelt sympathy to you on the death of your husband. Thanks for being such a good listener when we met.
Terry Grigsby
Acquaintance
Joanne,
I was very sorry so hear the sad news about your husband and just wanted to send my condolences. May his memory be a blessing.
Debbie (Lissner) Brown
Deborah Brown
Classmate
Joanne,
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. Your beautifully written letter to DHMC employees and the obituary, certainly tells the story of an entertaining man with a very generous and giving nature. Such a tough time for you and I am very sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this extremely difficult time in your life.
Best Regards,
Nancy L. Thibodeau
