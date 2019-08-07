|
|
Douglas Jefferson Bronx, NY - Entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 2, 2019 Mr. Douglas M. Jefferson Residence: Bronx, NY formerly of Mt. Pleasant, SC. The relatives and friends of Mr. Douglas M. Jefferson are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, August 10, 2019 11:00 AM at Garden of Prayer Holiness Evangelistic Church, 2537 Highway 17 N., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29429. Interment: Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens Mr. Jefferson is survived by his wife, Annie Jefferson; four children: Steven Lawton (Juanita), Pamela Mitchell, Letitia Jefferson-Casey (Thomas), and Brandon Jefferson; three grandchildren: Steven Lawton, Jr., Kiara Traver-Miles and Michael Casey; one great-granddaughter Marae Miles; siblings: Helen Burns, Earline Brown, Suzette Brown, Alice T. Ellis, and Michael Young (Clementine), his sisters-in-law: Cas Jenkins, Thelma Smith, and Shirley Waiters and a brother-in-law, Raymond Brown. Viewing for Mr. Jefferson will be at the church one hour before the service. Mr. Jefferson was 76 years old and a Veteran's Service Representative. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 8, 2019