Douglas Levar McFadden Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Douglas Levar "Boomy" McFadden are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Stem Point Memorial Cemetery, 1633 Terns Nest Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. McFadden leaves to cherish his memories: father, Douglas Harrison; mother, Sharon Harrison; fiance, Kenniya Meggett; children, Khiyanna McFadden and Douglas McFadden, Jr.; siblings, Jackie Mack, Vanessa Robinson, Teesa Robinson, Bernard McFadden, Michael McFadden, Ebony McFadden and Ivory McFadden; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.