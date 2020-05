Douglas Levar McFadden Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Douglas Levar "Boomy" McFadden are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Stem Point Memorial Cemetery, 1633 Terns Nest Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. McFadden leaves to cherish his memories: father, Douglas Harrison; mother, Sharon Harrison; fiance, Kenniya Meggett; children, Khiyanna McFadden and Douglas McFadden, Jr.; siblings, Jackie Mack, Vanessa Robinson, Teesa Robinson, Bernard McFadden, Michael McFadden, Ebony McFadden and Ivory McFadden; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com . Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston