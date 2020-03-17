|
Douglas Melton Crutchfield Summerville - Douglas Milton Crutchfield, 88, of Summerville, husband of the late Marion Towny Crutchfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Village of Summerville. Due to the Coronavirus with its mandatory social distancing, there will be a private graveside service for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Red Cross at www.redcross.org or American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Doug was born on August 10, 1931, in New York City, NY, son of the late Frank and Ethel Crutchfield. He graduated from Madison High School (NJ). He received his Bachelors of Science in Forest Management from North Carolina State University. Then his Masters in Forest Management from Yale University. He served in the US Army from 1953-1955. Doug was a member for over 75 years with The Boy Scouts of America. He was an Eagle Scout and Scout Master. He worked with troops 165 in Manto, NC, and troop 300 in Georgetown, SC. He attended National and International Jamborees. He received the Silver Beaver Award. Doug was a Revolutionary War reenactor with the 2nd SC Regiment. He was a docent and guide at Middleton Place Gardens. Doug retired from Westvaco. Survivors include: three children: Sue Bourne (Mickey) of Alexandria, VA, Amy Alford (David) of Florence, SC, and Bruce Crutchfield (Carol) of Bluffton, SC; three grandchildren: Townsend Taylor (Michael), Aaron Crutchfield (Kristy), and Lucas Crutchfield - grandchildren: Noah, Mackenzie, Emilee, Preston, and Jake. In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by two brothers: Phillip Jerome Crutchfield and Alfred L. Crutchfield A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2020