Douglas O. Baird GIBSON CITY, IL - Douglas O. Baird, 66, of Gibson City, Illinois, passed away peacefully Thursday August 29, 2019 at his home with friends and family by his side. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Gibson City later in the month. Doug was born June 19, 1953 in Champaign, Illinois, a son of James O. and Kathryn Colbert Baird. He was a farmer, most recently with the Reum Brothers of Gibson City. Over his lifetime, he worked cattle, hogs, chickens, corn, soybeans and hay in Illinois and South Carolina. He graduated from St. John's High School and received an Associate degree from Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Surviving Doug are his mother, Kathryn Colbert Baird of Charleston, South Carolina, two daughters- Amber Horne (Ben) of Hardeeville, South Carolina and Ashley Horne (Jarrod) of Brisbane, Australia, his siblings- Stan (Shana) Baird of Wadmalaw Island; Chuck (Judith) Baird of Amelia, Virginia and Karen (Bobby) Carter of James Island, six nieces and nephews, Chassity, James, Jason, Lora, Brock and Kari and twelve great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, a sister, Norma Sue Baird, and sister-in-law, Polly H. Baird. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Future Farmers of America at the Gibson City High School. On line condolences and memories can be made at www.rosenbaumfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019