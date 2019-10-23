Douglas Parker SUMMERVILLE - Douglas Parker, age 77, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Trident Medical Center following an automobile accident. Mr. Parker was proud to have served in the United States Air Force for 23 years. After retiring, he worked in security at Charleston Naval Shipyard. He enjoyed time with his family and faithful dogs, fishing, reading, and quiet time outdoors. Douglas was born in Charleston, SC and grew up in Barrineau, SC. He was predeceased by his parents, William Nelson Parker and Lucille McKenzie Parker Barfield. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Snowden Parker, sons, Nelson LaRoss Parker of Moncks Corner, SC and William Allen (Sheila) Parker of Moncks Corner, a granddaughter, Magen Nadine Hamilton of Elloree, a great-grandson, Luke Michael Walker Murray. Also surviving are his sister, Maedine P. Gause of Kingstree, SC, nephews, Donald Nelson Gause of Charleston, SC and Anthony Gause of Kingstree, SC. Graveside funeral services will be Monday 11:00 am at Plantation Memorial Gardens 3345 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, S.C. Visits with family and friends will be immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a or perhaps a personal note to his family at 145 Tabby Creek Circle, Summerville, SC 29486. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 24, 2019