1/
Douglas W. Robbins Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas W. Robbins, Jr. St. George, SC - Douglas W. Robbins, Jr., 79, of St. George, went home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with heart disease. Born in Dorchester County, Doug was a son of the late Douglas "Jack" W. Robbins and Ruth Black Robbins. Doug was an exceptional athlete for St. George High School from 1956-1959. He lettered in all three sports and was a starting forward on the 1959 State Championship basketball team. He excelled in football, being named team captain his senior year. He sported the number 88 and was nicknamed "Rocket 88" by his teammates for his exploits at running back. He was invited to play in the State Senior Bowl and was named a captain. After graduation, Doug was awarded a scholarship from Coach Warren Giese to play football at the University of South Carolina. In 1961, Doug married Nancy Moorer of Reevesville and began a lifelong career in the insurance industry. He retired in 2006 from Sentry Life Insurance Company, where he was district manager for 3 southeastern states. In addition to his work, he was a lifelong member of Memorial Baptist Church. Doug was an avid golfer, fisherman, and most importantly, Gamecock sports fan. Although he was passionate about his hobbies and work, his greatest joy in life was his family. He is survived by his wife and two sons, Robert Douglas (Mary Bryce) Robbins, Summerville and William Daniel Robbins (Karen Schwendinger), Summerton; grandchildren, Robert Bryce (Camila Villacreses) Robbins, Lena Ruth Robbins and Kaila Marnan Robbins (Edward Grove); a brother, Donald Paul (Gwen) Robbins, Moncks Corner; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Jacqueline Robbins Dack. Private graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery in Reevesville. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN and the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved