Douglas W. Robbins, Jr. St. George, SC - Douglas W. Robbins, Jr., 79, of St. George, went home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with heart disease. Born in Dorchester County, Doug was a son of the late Douglas "Jack" W. Robbins and Ruth Black Robbins. Doug was an exceptional athlete for St. George High School from 1956-1959. He lettered in all three sports and was a starting forward on the 1959 State Championship basketball team. He excelled in football, being named team captain his senior year. He sported the number 88 and was nicknamed "Rocket 88" by his teammates for his exploits at running back. He was invited to play in the State Senior Bowl and was named a captain. After graduation, Doug was awarded a scholarship from Coach Warren Giese to play football at the University of South Carolina. In 1961, Doug married Nancy Moorer of Reevesville and began a lifelong career in the insurance industry. He retired in 2006 from Sentry Life Insurance Company, where he was district manager for 3 southeastern states. In addition to his work, he was a lifelong member of Memorial Baptist Church. Doug was an avid golfer, fisherman, and most importantly, Gamecock sports fan. Although he was passionate about his hobbies and work, his greatest joy in life was his family. He is survived by his wife and two sons, Robert Douglas (Mary Bryce) Robbins, Summerville and William Daniel Robbins (Karen Schwendinger), Summerton; grandchildren, Robert Bryce (Camila Villacreses) Robbins, Lena Ruth Robbins and Kaila Marnan Robbins (Edward Grove); a brother, Donald Paul (Gwen) Robbins, Moncks Corner; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Jacqueline Robbins Dack. Private graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery in Reevesville. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, TN and the Shriners Hospitals for Children
