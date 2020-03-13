|
Douglas "Doug" Wayne Judy Summerville - Douglas "Doug" Wayne Judy, 60, of Summerville, husband of Cindy Faulling Judy, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 3 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . Doug was born on October 27, 1959 in Bervard County, FL, son of the late George Murray and Lucille McGahen Judy. He graduated from United High in Pennsylvania. He enjoyed fishing and Nascar. Doug was a former race car driver at Summerville Speedway. He was a skilled jack of all trades. He loved restoring the old and making it new. He loved animals, nature and country living. Survivors in addition to his wife Cindy are: three daughters: Sumer Register (James) of Goose Creek, Brittany Judy (Zac Campbell) of Moncks Corner, and Misty Parsons (Josh) of Jacksonville, FL; six grandchildren: Amber, Brandon, Mackena, Ethan, Kal-El, and Lucas; two great granddaughters: Aaliyah and Amari; four sisters: Linda Baker (Carl) of PA, Debra Young (Wayne) of PA, Darlene Cafeo of PA, and Laura Larkin (Jimmy) of St. George; ;and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 14, 2020