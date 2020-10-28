Dovie Eutera Nunnery Wicker JOHNS ISLAND - Dovie Eutera Nunnery Wicker, 100, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Tera was born in Fayetteville, NC on June 22, 1920 to Jesse B. and Katie Belle Nunnery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold V. Wicker, and her son, Thomas E. Wicker. Tera is survived by daughters, Kathryn Bailey (Arthur) and Janice Elkins, son, Wayne Wicker (Melissa), three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to raising her four children, Tera was a mother figure to many of her children's friends, who remember her with fondness and gratitude. She was an active member of The First Baptist Church of Johns Island for many years and the family will receive friends there beginning at 10am Friday, Oct. 30, with the funeral to follow at the church at 11:00am. Please observe the wearing of masks and strict social distancing. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services North Charleston Location. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church of Johns Island, 3483 Maybank Highway, Charleston, SC 29455. The family wishes to express its deep appreciation to Tera's caregivers for their devotion to her over the past nine years. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
