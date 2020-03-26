|
|
Doyce Lee Morrow WELLFORD, SC - Doyce Lee Morrow, 94, widower of Betty Nicholson Morrow, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home. Mr. Morrow was a native of Spartanburg County and a son of the late Otho Otis and Geneva Brittain Morrow. He was a retired boilermaker at the Charleston Shipyard, a US Army veteran of World War II, Past Master of Fidelis Masonic Lodge at Johns Island, a lifelong farmer, an avid fisherman, and a member of Green Point Baptist Church. He is survived by a daughter: Karen Morrow of Wellford, SC; brothers: George Morrow of Greer, SC and Kenneth Morrow of Spartanburg, SC. He was predeceased by sisters: Virl M. Momier and Lenna V. Morrow and a brother: Otis Morrow. He is also survived by his four-legged children: Moe and Coco. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Boiling Springs Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Dr. David Lancaster. There will be no visitation due to the coronavirus. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund, Green Point Baptist Church, 1391 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349 or to Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303. E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 27, 2020