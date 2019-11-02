Drew Guffey Charleston - Drew Harrison Guffey, 25, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Andrews Church, 440 Whilden Street at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Drew was born July 11, 1994 in Macon, Georgia, son of Robert W. Guffey Jr. and Susan Johnson Guffey. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston's International Business School and worked as a Financial Representative and Bartender. He is survived by his parents of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, Troy Preston Guffey of Charlotte, NC; sister, Shannon Paige Guffey of Greenville, SC; paternal grandparents, Mr. Robert W. Guffey, Sr. (Muriel) of San Carlos, CA; and maternal grandparents, Col. Ward B. Johnson, Jr. (USMC, Ret.) (Penny) of Pittsboro, NC. and leaves behind a beloved girlfriend Grace Irene Finlay of Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 3, 2019