Drew Harrison Guffey (1994 - 2019)
  • "May you feel God's presence now more than ever. Rely on His..."
    - Nancy Wrobleski
  • "Love and hugs to you. You and Drew are in our prayers."
    - Brian and Amy Howard
  • "My heart is saddened by your loss and my thoughts and..."
    - Dennis Durant
  • "Guffey Family, So sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with..."
    - Chad English
  • "Dear Robert, Susan,Troy and Shannon, So very sad to hear..."
    - Beverly Lussier
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
440 Whilden St.
Mount Pleasant, SC
Obituary
Drew Harrison Guffey Charleston - The relatives and friends of Drew Harrison Guffey are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Andrews Church, 440 Whilden Street at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC, 29401 or . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019
