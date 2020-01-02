|
Duane S. Gethers Sacramento, CA - Mr. Duane Sheldon Gethers entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Residence: Sacramento, CA. The relatives and friends of Mr. Duane Sheldon Gethers are invited to attend his funeral service on Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00 AM at Wallingford Presbyterian Church, 705 King St., Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Riverview Memorial Park Mr. Gethers is survived by his parents: Mr. Harry Gethers and Mrs. Paula Marion-Gethers; children: Mrs. Natasha Gethers-Fobbs, Ne'Keisha Gethers, and Nabrusha Gethers; brother, Mr. Gregg L. Gethers (Tawana); sister-in-law, Mrs. Mary Gethers and Mrs. Shandella Gethers; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mr. Marvin M. Gethers. Viewing for Mr. Gethers will be on the day of service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020