Duc Quang Dao
1960 - 2020
Duc Quang Dao Summerville - Duc Quang Dao, 60, of Summerville, South Carolina, husband of Truong Thi Duyen, entered into eternal rest Monday, May 4, 2020. In consideration for the health of all during the pandemic, his services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Duc was born February 13, 1960 in Saigon, Vietnam, son of the late Phong Van Dao and Bui Thi Khoan. He worked as an electrician in Vietnam before moving to the United States and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in North Charleston. Duc enjoyed very much to work and stay busy. He was a good and loyal husband, father, grandfather and brother who was very loving and protective of his family. He had a sweet personality and was very helpful to his many friends and neighbors. He will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife of 40+ years; one daughter, Bich Thuy Ngoc and her husband Duy T Ho of Summerville, SC; one son, Huy Duc Dao of Saigon, Vietnam; two grandchildren, Danny and Sabrina Ho; two sisters, Dao T Nhan and Dao T Tien, both of Saigon, Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dao Chinh Cu. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
