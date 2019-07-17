DuJuan Dunn Goose Creek - DuJuan Ramon Dunn, 35, of Goose Creek, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Beirut, Lebanon. DuJuan graduated from Goose Creek High School in 2002, lettering in ROTC and Band. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with the Mt. Moriah scouting program, under the direction of his mentor and friend, Dr. Craig Alford. He joined the US Army shortly after the 9/11 attacks, completing High School early so he could join the fight in defending our country. After serving four years on active duty, DuJuan became a Contractor at the Air Force Base in Kuwait for many years. DuJuan is survived by his mother, Natalie Dunn, of Goose Creek, his father, Arnold Dunn, of Atlanta, a brother, Niles (Emerlynn) Dunn, of Goose Creek, a grandfather, George Henry Lee Jr., of Jackson, MS, an aunt, Georgette (Larry) Keeler, of Jackson, MS, an uncle, Nigel (Mackenzie) Lee, of Jackson, MS, and host of many other family members and friends He was loved by so many and all look forward to seeing him soon. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria Lee, of Jackson, MS. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Burial with Military honors will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue, in North Charleston. A reception will be held at the funeral home following the interment. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Park, (843) 797-2222 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019