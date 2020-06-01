Dustin Butler WALTERBORO - Mr. Dustin Taylor Butler, known by all as "Dusty", age 25, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday evening, May 31, 2020, at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. A son of Susan Yvonne Maley and Creed Butler, he was born May 1, 1995, in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and lived his life in Alabama until age 20. Dusty was a talented soccer player and had played for the Montgomery Capital City Streaks. He loved the outdoors, canoeing, and immensely enjoyed being in the South. He possessed a genuine heart that he freely shared with everyone. He took an incredible journey to know Christ and was an extremely faith-driven individual. He loved to work and was a welder and fabricator having become a part of a spectacular group of individuals at The BID Group in Saint George whom he considered to be a great extended family. He stayed busy, enjoyed playing games, was an avid reader of C.S. Lewis novels and had charisma. He was also a member of the boilermaker's union, Local No. 26. Surviving in addition to his parents of Walterboro are: a brother, Joshua Hayes of Damascus, Virginia; a sister, Tiffani Renee of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Annelle Beach Boensch; his beloved K9 companion, "Banks"; and numerous aunts and uncles as well as cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Mr. A. Cranwell "Cranny" Boensch, Esq.; and his paternal grandparents, Mr. Creek Butler, Sr. and Mrs. Kay Bryan. Funeral services will be conducted 1 o'clock Thursday afternoon, June 4, 2020, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery, South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony Thursday beginning at 11 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.