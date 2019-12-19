Home

Stevens Funeral Home - St. George
107 South Parler Avenue
St. George, SC 29477
(843) 563-4455
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Stevens Funeral Home - St. George
107 South Parler Avenue
St. George, SC 29477
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John United Methodist Church
Dorchester, SC
Dwayne Bryant Obituary
Dwayne Bryant DORCHESTER, SC - Funeral Service for Dwayne Bryant, 56, of Dorchester, SC will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John United Methodist Church, Dorchester, SC with Rev. Way officiating. Burial will be held in church cemetery. Friends may call his residence 119 Manson Road, Dorchester, or the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7:30 .pm.. Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
