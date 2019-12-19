|
|
Dwayne Bryant DORCHESTER, SC - Funeral Service for Dwayne Bryant, 56, of Dorchester, SC will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John United Methodist Church, Dorchester, SC with Rev. Way officiating. Burial will be held in church cemetery. Friends may call his residence 119 Manson Road, Dorchester, or the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7:30 .pm.. Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019