Dwayne DaShawn "Dae Dae" Thompson MT. PLEASANT - Entered into eternal rest on August 1, 2019 Dwayne DaShawn "Dae Dae" Thompson leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Dwayne Q. Thompson and Shalaster (Mark) Sandiford, grandparents Edward and Jeanette Alston-Stoakley. Sisters Diamond and Shawntika; brothers Christopher and Shavon, along with a host of other family members and close friends who loved him dearly. There will be no viewing or wake. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., funeral directly following on Wednesday August 7, 2019 in Holy Trinity A.M.E. Church 378 Mathis Ferry Mount Pleasant, SC burial Remley's Point Cemetery, Mount Pleasant, SC. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 6, 2019