North Charleston, SC
29406
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
All Saints Chapel, Naval Weapons Station
Captain Dwight Agnew, Jr. USN Ret. Hanahan - Dwight Agnew of Hanahan, SC, husband of Maxine Agnew, went to eternal rest on 8/18/2019. He was 87 years old. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Family and friends are invited to attend services on Wed, Aug 28, at 3:00 pm, at the All Saints Chapel, Naval Weapons Station, to be followed by a reception at the Fellowship Hall, in the Reagan building, where the family will receive friends. There will be a private internment at a later time at Arlington National Cemetery. Dwight was born September 6, 1931, in Honolulu HI, a Navy Junior, and only child of Dwight M Agnew Sr. and Thelma (Biegler) Agnew. His maternal grandfather, Col. George H. Biegler was a congressional medal of honor recipient, and one the original founders of USAA insurance company. Dwight graduated from the US Naval Academy, class of 1954 and went on to have a distinguished career of 30 years. He had command of two ships, two shore commands, a tour at the Pentagon, and was also an instructor at the Naval Academy. Dwight was a lifetime member and former President of the Navy League, and a member of the Naval Alumni Assn, MOAA, Redbank Golf Association and the American Legion. His favorite things in life included anything Navy, Redskin football, tennis, golf, fishing and camping. He enjoyed them all to the max. Surviving in addition to his wife Maxine, of 36 years are five children: Julie Coons, Kim Agnew, Dwight A Agnew, Deborah (Charles) Peckham and Daniel Harrison; eight grandchildren: Miranda Boyd, Nathan (Valerie) Boyd, Shea (Derek) Poe, Chelsey (Alex) Brown, Dana (Chance) Walls, Tishlee (Chris) Rivera, Austin and Wesley Harrison; eight great-grandchildren: Caleb and Kaylee Boyd, Lily Walls, Amalee and Amelia Rivera, Rainn and Crosby Poe, and Knox Brown. Dwight had a rewarding life helping many along the way and will be greatly missed, but always remembered with love. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please give to the Charleston Vietnam Veterans Assn., Chapter #780, 520 Folley Rd #282, Charleston, SC, 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019
