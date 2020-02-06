|
|
Dwight B. Singleton, Jr. CHARLESTON - Master Dwight Boregard Singleton, Jr., 23 months old, of Charleston, SC, son of Dwight Boregard Singleton, Sr. and Shyra Long passed away suddenly Sunday, February 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Wesley U.M. Church, 446 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29403. Master Singleton will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Dr., North Charleston, SC 29405. Viewing will be held this evening at The Palmetto Mortuary at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will be receiving friends beginning at 7:00 p.m. Master Singleton is also survived by his siblings: Deverell Singleton, Daniel Singleton and Daylaa Singleton; maternal grandparents, Joyce McKelvey and Leroy McKelvey (Denise); paternal grandparents, Arthur and Mary Pearl Singleton, Jr. and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020