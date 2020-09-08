1/1
Dwight Ivan Godbee
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight Ivan Godbee Hanahan - Dwight Ivan Godbee, 79, of Hanahan, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 7, 2020. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Drive at 10:00 am. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Dwight was born December 30, 1940 in Albany, Georgia, son of the late Roy Herman Godbee and the late Mattie Etta Thompson Godbee. He was retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard, a member of the Elks Lodge and volunteered at many Citadel athletic events. He was passionate about fishing and enjoyed mowing grass. He loved the game of baseball and enjoyed drinking his homemade ice-cold sweet tea. He graduated from St. Paul's High School in Hollywood, SC in 1959 and was a member of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church. He is survived by two sons, David Godbee (Shannon Cool Godbee) of Bonneau, SC and Thomas Godbee (Rebecca Godbee) of Penn Yan, NY; one daughter, Susan Pritchard (Butch) of Hollywood, SC; grandchildren: Meghan Pritchard, Tyler Godbee, Lauren Godbee and Teagan Godbee; one great-grandchild, Jackson Godbee; his favorite furry girls, Coco and Cookie. He was preceded in death by Father, Roy Herman Godbee, mother, Mattie Etta Godbee, wife, Judy Marie Godbee Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
10:00 AM
Divine Redeemer Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Interment
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved