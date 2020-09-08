Dwight Ivan Godbee Hanahan - Dwight Ivan Godbee, 79, of Hanahan, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 7, 2020. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Drive at 10:00 am. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Dwight was born December 30, 1940 in Albany, Georgia, son of the late Roy Herman Godbee and the late Mattie Etta Thompson Godbee. He was retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard, a member of the Elks Lodge and volunteered at many Citadel athletic events. He was passionate about fishing and enjoyed mowing grass. He loved the game of baseball and enjoyed drinking his homemade ice-cold sweet tea. He graduated from St. Paul's High School in Hollywood, SC in 1959 and was a member of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church. He is survived by two sons, David Godbee (Shannon Cool Godbee) of Bonneau, SC and Thomas Godbee (Rebecca Godbee) of Penn Yan, NY; one daughter, Susan Pritchard (Butch) of Hollywood, SC; grandchildren: Meghan Pritchard, Tyler Godbee, Lauren Godbee and Teagan Godbee; one great-grandchild, Jackson Godbee; his favorite furry girls, Coco and Cookie. He was preceded in death by Father, Roy Herman Godbee, mother, Mattie Etta Godbee, wife, Judy Marie Godbee Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate
