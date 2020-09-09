I'm so sorry for your loss. I did not know Ivan well, but when I would go on walks through the neighborhood and if he was outside, he would always stop to chat. Sometimes he was out checking on his neighbors. Sometimes he was out mowing his lawn or his neighbor's lawn, and oh how he loved his sweet little dogs. He seemed always to be a kind and gentle man who looked out for others. I will miss seeing him and talking with him.

Shannon LaRoche

Neighbor