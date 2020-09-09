Dwight Ivan Godbee Hanahan - The Mass of Christian Burial for Dwight Ivan Godbee will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Drive at 10:00 am. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate
. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston