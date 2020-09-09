1/
Dwight Ivan Godbee
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Dwight Ivan Godbee Hanahan - The Mass of Christian Burial for Dwight Ivan Godbee will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Drive at 10:00 am. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
SEP
11
Service
10:00 AM
Divine Redeemer Catholic Church
SEP
11
Interment
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Our thoughts and prayers for all your family!
Bev & Dan Nagle
Family Friend
September 8, 2020
David, Thomas & Family,
Please accept our sincere condolence for your loss of Ivan.
William F & William F Jr. Knight
Neighbor
September 8, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I did not know Ivan well, but when I would go on walks through the neighborhood and if he was outside, he would always stop to chat. Sometimes he was out checking on his neighbors. Sometimes he was out mowing his lawn or his neighbor's lawn, and oh how he loved his sweet little dogs. He seemed always to be a kind and gentle man who looked out for others. I will miss seeing him and talking with him.
Shannon LaRoche
Neighbor
September 9, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bea Pye
September 9, 2020
"Mr. Ivan" was a wonderful, kind, caring neighbor. So sad to hear of his sudden passing. He will be deeply missed.
Carmen Boltin
Neighbor
