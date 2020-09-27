Dwight Minick SALUDA, SC - Dwight Cody Minick, 92, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his residence. Born in Saluda County and a son of the late Sion Corley Minick and Lessie Cameron Minick, he was the husband of Margie Jean Dozier Minick. Mr. Minick was a retired Chief Petty Officer with the United States Navy and Electronics Specialist with the Naval Shipyard. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church and a member of the Fleet Reserve Association. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Margie Jean Dozier Minick, two daughters, Cathi Eargle (George) of Leesville and Debbie Sheldon (Russell) of Summerville, two brothers, Duane "Bullet" Minick of Batesburg and S.C. Minick of Florida, two sisters, Lavinia Matthews of Saluda and Nadine Landes of Batesburg, five grandchildren, Heather Eargle, Adam Eargle (Megan), Kyle Sheldon (Suzanne Vallez), Rachel Sheldon and Brooke Sheldon and five great-grandchildren, Haylen, Calhoun, Keller, Griff and James. Mr. Minick was preceded in death by two brothers, Corburn Minick and Ansel Minick. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Hollywood Fire Department, MSA Hospice and Salem Baptist Church members. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Jerrod Marshall and Rev. Rod Elliott officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family asks those attending to practice social distancing and to wear masks. Memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 2226 Denny Hwy., Saluda, SC 29138 or to MSA Hospice, 2228 Harrington St., Newberry, SC 29108. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
