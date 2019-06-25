|
|
Dwight "Will" Singleton, Sr. McClellanville, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Mr. Dwight "Will" Singleton. Residence: 10729 Hwy 17 N., McClellanville, SC 29458. Mr. Singleton is the husband of Mrs. Janice Singleton; the father of Ms. Tyese Single; Mr. Dwight Singleton, Jr. (Desma), and Ms. Janay Singleton; the brother of Ms. Thomasena Singleton, Mrs. Barbra Ann Greene (Jerome) and Mr. Leander Weston. He was 53 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019