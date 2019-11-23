In LovingMemory Of DWIGHT STEVEN T. FOSTER Oct. 5, 1996 ~ Nov. 24, 2015 We do not think of you as gone, your journey's just begun. Life hold so many facets, this earth is only one. Just thinking of you as resting from the sorrows and tears, in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days or years. Thinking of you as living in the hearts of those you touched, for nothing loved is ever lost, and you are loved so much. Help us get justice for Dwight. Please sign the petition www.change.org., facebook and Instagram We always love you, Andrew, Mommy, Daddy, Grandma, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 24, 2019