E. David Hill Lebanon, SC - -Ernest David Hill, 81, of the Lebanon Community, a retired Welding Inspector at General Electric and a retired Equipment Operator 3 at Santee Cooper, died Wednesday morning at his residence. His funeral will be 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon, August 11, 2019, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in Rudd Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Saturday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Rudd Branch Cemetery, 1222 Whitehouse Rd., Summerville, SC 29486. Mr. Hill was born December 11, 1937, in Lebanon, SC, a son of Ernest Fletcher "Pete" Hill and Pearl Welch Hill. He was a member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church, and he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Hill enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and all sports, especially NASCAR. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert David Hill. Surviving are, his wife, Barbara Lowery Hill; a daughter, Ginger Grooms of Lebanon; a sister, Bertie Lee Pike of Longview, Texas; a brother, Harry Hill of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Eddie J. (Brittany) Myzell, II, Joshua R. (Heather) Myzell, and Autumn P. Grooms; and two great-grandchildren, Clayton and Emma Myzell.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019