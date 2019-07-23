Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
1st Zion Baptist Church
8191 Willtown Rd
Hollywood, SC
View Map
Earl Drayton


1952 - 2019
Earl Drayton Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Earl Drayton and those of his parents, the late Julia Brown Drayton and Harry Northern; his siblings Joseph Drayton White, James Singleton (Adriene), The late Melvin Drayton, Maryanne White, and Catherine Brown, his nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11am at 1st Zion Baptist Church, 8191 Willtown Rd., Hollywood, SC.Interment - Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm in the Chapel of Murray's. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements are announced by MURRAY'S MORTURAY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 24, 2019
