Earl Edmund Charleston - The relatives and friends of MSG Ret. US Army Earl Neil Edmund and those of his wife, Mrs. Elvira Edmund; those of his parents; Isdore and Vilma Edmund, those of his children, Tamika Edmund, SGT Neil Edmund; those of his siblings, June Abrams, Isdore (Avia) Edmund and Denise Edmund; those of his mother-in-law, Gladys Harvin and those of his other relatives and friends are invited to attend his home going service on Monday, January 13, 2020, 9AM at The Net International Church, 2308 N. Main Street, Summerville, SC. Mr. Edmund will be laid to rest at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. The visitation for Mr. Edmund will take place on Sunday evening, January 12, 2020 at the church from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020