Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Edmund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Edmund

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Edmund Obituary
Earl Edmund Charleston - The relatives and friends of MSG Ret. US Army Earl Neil Edmund and those of his wife, Mrs. Elvira Edmund; those of his parents; Isdore and Vilma Edmund, those of his children, Tamika Edmund, SGT Neil Edmund; those of his siblings, June Abrams, Isdore (Avia) Edmund and Denise Edmund; those of his mother-in-law, Gladys Harvin and those of his other relatives and friends are invited to attend his home going service on Monday, January 13, 2020, 9AM at The Net International Church, 2308 N. Main Street, Summerville, SC. Mr. Edmund will be laid to rest at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. The visitation for Mr. Edmund will take place on Sunday evening, January 12, 2020 at the church from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -