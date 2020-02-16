|
Earl Edward Barteet, Jr. Meggett, SC - Earl Edward Barteet, Jr., 79, of Meggett, husband of Dixie Lane Barteet, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Roper Hospital. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock at Calvary Baptist Church, 4744 Hwy 165, Meggett, SC 29449. A Memorial service will begin at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 4744 Hwy 165, Meggett, SC 29449. Earl was born on April 11, 1940 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Earl Edward, Sr. and Carrie Cox Barteet. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Omar Shrine Temple, and a life long member of The Charleston Rifle Club. Earl was also a life member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a former deacon. Surviving in addition to his loving wife Dixie of 35 years are: son, Robert Wilson Kirkland; nieces and nephews: Allison Barteet, Raymond Barteet, Jr., and Cody Barteet (Miranda); family of Earl Edward Barteet, III, family of Danny Barteet, and family of Melissa Moorer; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Barteet, Sr.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 17, 2020