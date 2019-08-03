Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl "Baron" Fain IV. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Send Flowers Obituary

Earl "Baron" Fain IV CHARLESTON - Funeral service for Earl "Baron" Fain IV will be held Tuesday, August 6 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip's Church. His family will receive visitors on Monday, August 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Stuhr's Downtown Chapel at 232 Calhoun St. Born November 1, 1962 to Kelly Erwin Fain and Earl Fain III, Baron was raised in Dallas, Texas, and spent summer and Christmas vacations at his family's Bluff Plantation in Yemassee, South Carolina, where fell in love with the Lowcountry. He attended Deerfield Academy. While at the University of the South he joined the Kappa Alpha Order graduating with a bachelor's degree in British History. He worked on Capitol Hill for several years before pursuing a graduate degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia. In 1992 he moved to Charleston to join the Ben Silver Corporation as the director of institutional sales. His 27-year career allowed him to meld his passion of history, the study of flags, and heraldry with the traditions of numerous clubs, institutions, and organizations. He was a devoted member of St. Philip's Church, and a regular attendee of the Wednesday morning 1928 Prayer Book Morning Prayer services in the St. Philip's Chapel, the Men's Ministry Luncheon and belonged to many Anglican groups. Baron was also a member, leader, and founder of many fraternal, social, and patriotic societies, a few of which include the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem, The Charleston Club, Fort Sumter Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and the St. David's Society. He served honorably for many years in the signal corps of the South Carolina State Guard, and attained the rank of staff sergeant. He was also a founder of the Charleston Mercury newspaper. He met and married Courtenay Haden McCormick in 2006. Their son Taliaferro "Tradd" Rice Fain was born in 2010. Baron was dedicated to history and tradition, but he will most be remembered for his strong faith, his love for his family, and his devoted friendship and genuine interest in others. He was a leader, a mentor, and a servant. In lieu of flowers, friends may make out checks to Mitchell Park RSW Athletic Program. Please mail contributions to 110 Fishburne St., Charleston, S.C., 29403. All proceeds go to benefit or sponsor a child who plays sports for Mitchell RSW Athletic Program for an opportunity to be able to see a National Football League game in December during which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Indiana Colts. Visit our guestbook at



