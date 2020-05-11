Earl Grimball Charleston - With the personal confession of faith in Jesus Christ, the Risen King, Earl Grimball entered into a new level of glory on May 10, 2020. Mr. Grimball leaves to cherish his memories, his sisters, Vernell Greene, Lillie Brow, Albertha Brown, and his brother, Michael Grimball. Earl was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. A walkthrough to view will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 3 pm to7 pm at Walkers Mortuary Chapel. The Celebration of Life Service will be held for the immediate family only. Arrangements of Comfort by Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341;Fax:(843)559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020.