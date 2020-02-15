Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Earl Halsall Von Glahn


1929 - 2020
Earl Halsall Von Glahn Obituary
Earl Halsall Von Glahn Charleston - Earl Halsall von Glahn, 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 14, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 11:00 a.m. where the family will receive friend one hour prior to the service. Interment following will be in Bethany Cemetery. Earl was born August 9, 1929 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Elmer von Glahn and Thadia Halsall von Glahn. He was a graduate of Clemson University and a retired architect. He is survived by his sister, Marguerite von Glahn of Charleston, SC. Memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020
