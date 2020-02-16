|
Earl Halsall von Glahn Charleston - The Funeral Service for Earl Halsall von Glahn will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 11:00 a.m. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment following will be in Bethany Cemetery.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 17, 2020